Trump, Putin face off in Alaska summit

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Friday for a high-stakes summit that could shape Ukraine’s future. The meeting will be Putin’s first visit to Western soil since ordering the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a war that has killed tens of thousands. Despite extending the invitation at Putin’s suggestion, Trump warned the talks could end within minutes if no progress is made toward a compromise.

Global attention is locked on this rare encounter, with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky closely monitoring events. Zelensky, excluded from the meeting, has refused Trump’s calls to give up territories seized by Russia. Trump labeled the event as a “feel-out meeting,” stating that it could either lead to swift peace or collapse quickly. He put the chances of failure at one in four while promising to later include Zelensky in any final agreement.

The summit will take place at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska’s largest military installation, known for its Cold War history. The United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867, a fact Moscow often uses to justify land exchanges. Putin and Trump will first meet privately with interpreters before holding a working lunch with aides. Neither leader is expected to visit Anchorage, where protesters have displayed signs supporting Ukraine.

Trump, who has long boasted about his personal ties with Putin, blamed former President Joe Biden for the ongoing war. However, despite several calls and a tense February meeting with Zelensky, Putin has shown no sign of compromise. Trump has issued both warnings of “severe consequences” and offers to negotiate, aiming for a ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has made clear that it will present its position without predicting the meeting’s outcome.

Putin’s trip has sparked concerns that the summit could be seen as a personal victory for him. The visit allows the Russian leader to break some of his isolation and benefit from temporarily eased US sanctions on senior Russian officials. Critics argue that such concessions weaken leverage against Moscow. Former US diplomats warn that Putin might distract Trump with symbolic gestures while avoiding real commitments on Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.