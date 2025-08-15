Singapore shipowner protests $1 billion fine

Owners of a Singapore-registered vessel have urged Sri Lanka to reconsider the $1 billion damages ordered by the Supreme Court over the country’s worst marine pollution disaster. The court directed X-Press Feeders in July to pay the amount within a year for environmental damage caused when its vessel, MV X-Press Pearl, caught fire and sank off Colombo in 2021.

The court also ordered criminal charges against the ship’s captain and its local agents. X-Press Feeders expressed regret over the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to assist in all clean-up efforts. However, it stressed that compensation should be fair and must also address shortcomings in the Sri Lankan government’s response and clean-up operations.

The vessel had been carrying 81 containers of dangerous cargo, including acids, lead ingots, and plastic raw materials. After the fire, tons of microplastic granules polluted an 80-kilometre stretch of Sri Lanka’s western coast, forcing a months-long ban on fishing and affecting thousands of livelihoods.

X-Press Feeders stated it had already spent $150 million to remove the wreck, clean beaches, and compensate affected fishermen. The company warned that the court’s award created an “unprecedented level of risk” for the shipping industry, urging authorities to adopt more rational decision-making in such cases.

Investigations revealed that a nitric acid leak on board had likely caused the fire. Ports in Qatar and India had refused to offload the leaking cargo before the ship reached Sri Lanka, leaving it vulnerable to disaster.

Environmental groups, who brought the case to court, accused both the Sri Lankan government and the ship’s owners of failing to take timely measures to prevent the incident. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government has filed a separate lawsuit in the Singapore International Commercial Court, seeking additional damages for the massive environmental losses.