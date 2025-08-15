China hosts first-ever humanoid robot games

The world’s first humanoid robot games officially began in Beijing on Friday, drawing more than 500 robots from 16 countries to compete in diverse events at the National Speed Skating Oval. The venue, originally built for the 2022 Winter Olympics, now showcases robots tackling athletic challenges like the 100-metre hurdles and basketball, as well as practical tasks such as cleaning and medicine categorisation, offering spectators an exciting mix of sports and technology.

During the opening day, robots displayed both awkward stumbles and moments of impressive skill, reflecting the rapid advancements in humanoid engineering. In the five-a-side football match, small robots moved around the pitch with determination but frequently got tangled or toppled over together, while in the 1,500-metre race, domestic champions from Unitree surged ahead at an impressive speed. Although their best time of 6:29:37 was far from the human record, the performance still demonstrated remarkable progress in robotic movement.

The event marks a new milestone in robotics competitions, which have existed for decades but rarely focus solely on human-like machines. Organisers explained that humanoids bring unique challenges, as they must balance, adapt, and interact in ways similar to people. This aligns with China’s growing investment in robotics, with the government placing humanoids at the heart of its national technology strategy to boost global competitiveness and public interest in the field.

The audience included families, students, and tech enthusiasts, many of whom came through school-organised trips aimed at inspiring the next generation of innovators. A 10-year-old attendee’s parent said she hoped the experience would encourage her son to explore robotics and artificial intelligence. Enthusiastic spectators, such as 18-year-old Chen Ruiyuan, expressed their belief that robots could reach human-level capability within the next decade, highlighting the games as a source of inspiration.

China has already become the largest market for industrial robots, and earlier this year, it announced a massive one-trillion-yuan fund to support startups in robotics and AI. Events like these not only display the country’s technological strength but also serve as public showcases to promote awareness and interest nationwide. As the games continue, visitors are treated to moments of both technical brilliance and light-hearted mishaps, from agile boxing bouts to kung fu robots struggling to get back on their feet, each met with loud cheers from the crowd.