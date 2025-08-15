Pakistan, micronesia begin new diplomatic chapter

Pakistan and the Federated States of Micronesia officially established diplomatic relations on Thursday during a signing ceremony at Pakistan’s Mission to the United Nations in New York. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, and Ambassador Jeem S Lippwe, Micronesia’s envoy, signed a joint communiqué to formalise the agreement. Senior diplomats, including Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon, attended the event to witness the historic moment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar expressed joy over establishing ties on Pakistan’s Independence Day, calling it a symbolic and memorable occasion. He said the new relationship would create opportunities for cooperation in climate change, human resource management, and capacity building. Furthermore, both countries would work closely to promote international peace and security at the United Nations, strengthening their shared commitment to global stability.

The ambassador also highlighted that Pakistan had become the 100th country with which Micronesia had formal diplomatic relations. He noted that this milestone reflected both countries’ willingness to engage constructively on pressing global challenges. Additionally, he expressed confidence that this new partnership would contribute positively to multilateral efforts at the UN and beyond.

In his remarks, Ambassador Lippwe conveyed his pleasure at beginning a new era of friendship and cooperation with Pakistan. He appreciated Pakistan’s support in facilitating the opening of United Nations offices in Micronesia and thanked the country for its assistance. He said he looked forward to working closely with his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen mutual understanding and long-term collaboration.

Before the signing, both ambassadors held a brief meeting to explore potential areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Discussions included joint work on climate initiatives, peacekeeping efforts, and capacity-building programs. The meeting reinforced the commitment of both sides to turn this new diplomatic bond into a productive and lasting relationship.

Ambassador Lippwe also congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day, saying the occasion added special significance to the start of their official ties. Both leaders expressed optimism that this partnership would serve as a bridge for stronger people-to-people connections and shared development goals in the years ahead.