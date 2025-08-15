Asim, Ashab storm into Johns creek quarters

Pakistan’s leading squash players Asim Khan and Ashab Irfan powered into the quarterfinals of the Johns Creek Open 2025, a $12,000 PSA Challenger event, after convincing second-round wins. Their strong performances kept the country’s hopes alive in the competition and showcased Pakistan’s continuing talent on the international squash circuit.

Top seed Asim Khan displayed excellent control and precision to defeat Egypt’s Kareem Badawi 11-3, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in a 45-minute battle. He dominated the first two games with calculated rallies and sharp length, but Badawi fought back to take the third. Regrouping in the fourth game, Asim maintained composure to seal his spot in the last eight.

Second seed Ashab Irfan needed just 20 minutes to overwhelm the United States’ Christopher Gordon in straight games, 11-2, 11-4, 11-4. Playing with aggressive shot-making and rapid pace, Ashab kept his opponent under constant pressure and never allowed him to settle, earning a well-deserved place in the quarterfinals.

However, seventh seed Ahsan Ayaz suffered a narrow defeat in a gripping five-game match against Egypt’s Omar ElKattan. After winning the opening game 11-4, Ahsan lost the second on a tiebreak 12-10 and the third 11-9. He bounced back to win the fourth 11-8 but fell short in the decider, losing 11-8 after 58 minutes of intense action.

In another setback for Pakistan, Muhammad Huzaifa Ibrahim bowed out in the round of 16 after losing to Brazil’s third seed Diego Gobbi. Huzaifa started strongly by taking the first game 11-9, yet Gobbi’s pace and consistency proved too much, as he claimed the next three games 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 in 47 minutes.

With two players still in contention, Pakistan will look to Asim and Ashab to carry the national flag deep into the tournament and possibly secure a title win at Johns Creek.