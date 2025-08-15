Bajaur residents told to leave ahead of operation

Authorities in Bajaur tribal district have ordered residents of multiple towns and villages to evacuate by 10:00am on August 16 for a short period. The evacuation aims to protect civilians during a targeted anti-terror operation in the area. Residents from Malangi, Sparay, Dawowgai, Mena Sulaimankhel, Khwarchai, Chamyar Jowar, Zagai, Gat, Agra, Ghundai, and several other locations have been directed to move immediately to safe places.

The district administration has arranged transportation to shift residents to the Sports Complex Camp and other government buildings. People have been urged to use the provided transport or, if necessary, arrange their own vehicles. All displaced families will receive a transport grant, sustenance grant, and a return grant to support them during relocation. Authorities stressed that public cooperation is essential to ensure a smooth and safe evacuation process.

Officials explained that the clearance of these areas is crucial for removing terrorists and restoring peace. They said that ensuring the safety of every family is the top priority before launching the targeted operation. Residents were assured that the displacement would be temporary, and they would be allowed to return once the situation stabilises.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that more than 24,000 families have already left Bajaur due to the current crisis. It estimated that up to 56,000 families could eventually be displaced. The PDMA noted that around 2,000 families are currently staying in relief camps and government facilities equipped with basic services.

Meanwhile, nearly 22,000 families have found shelter with relatives or extended family members across the province. Authorities have encouraged communities to extend all possible assistance to the displaced population during this difficult period. Relief teams are on standby to respond to any urgent needs.

To meet the growing humanitarian demands, the provincial government has released Rs1.9 billion for relief and rehabilitation. This funding will ensure food, shelter, healthcare, and other basic necessities for affected families until they can safely return to their homes.