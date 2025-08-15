Pakistan tops global equity returns streak

Pakistan has secured the top spot in global equity market performance in US dollar terms over the past two years, delivering exceptional gains despite global economic challenges and regional headwinds. The KSE-100 Index posted a 55.5% return in USD and 58.6% in local currency during FY25, outpacing regional markets like India and China. Bloomberg data shows that Pakistan ranked first globally over the two-year period, surpassing strong performers such as Ghana and Slovenia, reflecting the country’s resilience and strong investor confidence.

Meanwhile, India’s equity market lagged behind, weighed down by steep tariff hikes, foreign investor withdrawals, and weaker market sentiment. The BSE Sensex delivered only a 3.2% return in USD during FY25, as rising tariffs on exports to the United States triggered sector-wide sell-offs. These tariffs, increased from 25% to 50%, impacted nearly 55% of India’s US-bound shipments, hitting key sectors like textiles, apparel, jewelry, and footwear. This created concerns about competitiveness, foreign investment flows, and the health of export-oriented industries.

The tariff escalation led to sharp declines in Indian stock indices, with the Sensex and Nifty losing almost 3% in July 2025 alone. Moody’s and Barclays both warned that these measures could shave 0.3 percentage points off India’s GDP growth, dampening manufacturing ambitions and straining foreign exchange inflows. Analysts noted that labor-intensive manufacturing and small and medium enterprises would be the most vulnerable, facing potential job losses and reduced export revenues over the coming months.

In contrast, Pakistan’s equity market benefited from shifting trade dynamics and positive geopolitical developments. Following the US announcement of increased tariffs on Indian goods, the KSE-100 surged by nearly 1,800 points in a single day, driven by optimism over a US pledge to support Pakistan’s oil resource development. This rally underscored how favorable external conditions, coupled with domestic reforms, can strengthen market performance and attract foreign capital inflows.

Economic reforms, a Moody’s credit upgrade, and improved policy stability have further bolstered investor sentiment in Pakistan. Analysts believe the country is now well-positioned to maintain its momentum if it sustains reforms and capitalizes on global market opportunities. While India retains long-term growth potential due to its large domestic market, Pakistan’s recent performance shows a competitive advantage in the short to medium term, giving it a leading edge among emerging economies.