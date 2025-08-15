Taliban marks 4 years with Russia’s recognition

The Taliban celebrated the fourth anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan on Friday with public rallies and flag displays. In Kabul, Taliban flags flew across the city, and helicopters were scheduled to drop flowers to mark the day. Celebrations began Thursday night near the old US embassy, where fighters waved flags and set off fireworks. The military parade at Bagram Airbase, a highlight last year, was canceled this time without any official reason.

Despite ongoing global isolation, the Taliban scored a diplomatic win when Russia officially recognized their government earlier this July. This makes Russia the first country to grant formal recognition since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Although countries like China, the UAE, and some Central Asian states have maintained contact, none have offered official recognition. Taliban officials also held meetings with delegations from the US, UK, and Norway, though those talks yielded no formal ties.

However, the regime remains widely criticized for its strict interpretation of Islamic law, especially its treatment of women. Afghan women are banned from most jobs, schools, and public places like parks and gyms. The International Criminal Court recently issued arrest warrants for two top Taliban leaders over alleged crimes against humanity related to gender persecution. This global condemnation highlights the Taliban’s struggle for wider legitimacy.

Meanwhile, the UN’s human rights experts urged the world not to normalize relations with the Taliban regime. They condemned the Taliban’s rule as violent, repressive, and discriminatory, particularly against women and minorities. The experts said the government lacks legitimacy and continues to silence media and dissenting voices. They warned that any normalization would encourage further human rights violations.

Despite these warnings, the Taliban appear firmly in control within Afghanistan. The group faces no serious internal opposition but grapples with deep economic troubles and reduced international aid. An influx of nearly four million Afghan returnees from neighboring countries has added pressure. Still, the Taliban remain focused on gaining international recognition—hoping Russia’s step signals the start of broader acceptance.