Big drop in diesel price expected from August 16

Petroleum prices are set for major changes starting August 16, 2025. Optimus Capital Management, using OGRA data, predicts a significant diesel price cut. High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will drop by Rs12.91 per litre, lowering the ex-depot rate to Rs272.92 from Rs285.83.

This drop comes after the ex-refinery price fell sharply from Rs183.57 to Rs170.66 per litre. Diesel consumers will benefit from this sizeable reduction. However, petrol prices are expected to rise slightly by Rs1.04 per litre. The ex-depot petrol price will increase to Rs265.65 from Rs264.61.

The petrol price hike is due to a small rise in the ex-refinery price, now Rs159.92 compared to Rs158.88 previously. Other cost elements, such as margins, levies, and inland freight charges, will stay the same. The petroleum levy also remains unchanged: Rs78.02 per litre for petrol and Rs77.01 for diesel.

Currently, no sales tax is applied to either petrol or diesel. If the government approves the change, the new prices will take effect under the fortnightly pricing mechanism. This system adjusts fuel prices based on global oil rates and exchange rate fluctuations.