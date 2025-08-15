Pakistan becomes Micronesia’s 100th diplomatic partner

Pakistan and the Federated States of Micronesia officially established diplomatic relations on August 14, 2025. The signing took place at a ceremony in New York, hosted by the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations. Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad and Micronesia’s Ambassador Jeem S. Lippwe signed the joint communiqué to formalize the partnership.

Ambassador Ahmad highlighted that this new relationship will promote cooperation in human resource management, capacity building, and climate change. Both countries pledged to work closely on key global issues like international peace and security at the UN. Ahmad also praised that this milestone came on Pakistan’s Independence Day and marked Micronesia’s 100th country with formal ties.

Ambassador Lippwe expressed his pleasure at starting a new chapter in bilateral relations. He thanked Pakistan for its support and said he looks forward to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Prior to the signing, both ambassadors held talks on mutual interests and potential collaborations at the UN and bilaterally.

The ceremony was attended by diplomats, including Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Usman Jadoon. This diplomatic step aligns with Pakistan’s growing engagement with Pacific island nations on climate action and sustainable development.

In late 2024, Pakistan joined a coalition of small island states pushing for a global Fossil Fuel Treaty. This coalition aims to phase out fossil fuels fairly and fund a just transition away from coal, oil, and gas. Pakistan is the first South Asian country in this 16-member group, which includes Micronesia and other island nations from around the world.