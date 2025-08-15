Cloudbursts and flash floods kill 43 across KP, GB, and AJK

Deadly cloudbursts and flash floods have wreaked havoc across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), killing at least 43 people. Dozens more are missing, and rescue operations are ongoing in severely affected areas. The disasters, triggered by intense overnight rain, destroyed homes, washed away roads and bridges, and left entire communities stranded.

In KP’s Bajaur district, a powerful flash flood hit the Jabraai area, destroying several houses and key road links. Rescue officials recovered 16 bodies from the debris, while locals report at least 7 people still missing. Three injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital after receiving immediate first aid. Landslides and floodwaters have made rescue access extremely difficult.

Meanwhile, in Mansehra’s Battal area, a cloudburst swept through the village of Dheri Haleem late at night. Nine bodies have been recovered so far, including six men, two women, and a young girl. Many others are still unaccounted for. The flood also destroyed several homes and swept away large numbers of livestock, compounding the loss for local residents.

In Azad Kashmir, flooding in local rivers claimed eight lives, including six members of one family. Roads and homes were damaged, and rising waters forced evacuations in vulnerable areas. The AJK government has responded by shutting down schools for two days as a precautionary measure. Emergency services remain on high alert.

Further north, Gilgit-Baltistan reported ten deaths due to rain-related accidents. Many areas remain cut off due to damaged infrastructure, hampering relief efforts. Authorities fear the death toll may rise as more information comes in. These tragic events are part of a growing pattern of extreme weather in the region, raising urgent concerns over climate preparedness and infrastructure resilience.