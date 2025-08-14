Marka-e-Haq heroes honoured on I-Day

Military and civilian leadership, as well as the martyrs of “Marka-e-Haq” (Battle of Truth), were presented with national honours as part of celebrations to mark Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day on Thursday.

In an earlier message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari said the day served as a reminder of courage, unity, and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan and paid homage to the founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their struggle and sacrifices.

The awards, including both wartime and peacetime honours, were conferred by President Zardari and PM Shehbaz during a ceremony at the Presidency in Islamabad. Awards were conferred upon senior military and civilian officials, members of the PM’s war cabinet, as well as the delegation that presented Pakistan’s case to the world in the wake of the military confrontation with India.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), eight Sitara-i-Jurat (Star of Courage), five Tamgha-i-Jurat (Medal of Courage), 24 Sitara-i-Basalat (Star of Valour), 45 Tamgha-i-Basalat (Medal of Valour), 146 Imtiazi Asnad (mentioned in the Dispatches of senior commanders), 259 COAS Commendation Cards and one Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) (Medal of Excellence) were awarded to both officers and enlisted men.

Field Marshal Asim Munir was presented with the Hilal-i-Jurat (Crescent of Courage), Pakistan’s second-highest wartime gallantry medal.

“During a difficult time, he was engaged in a battle with India from April 22 till May 10, leading the war effort,” according to the citation. “In light of your unquestionable courage, military prowess, firm belief and unshakeable patriotism, the president awards you the Hilal-i-Jurat.”

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu received the Hilal-i-Jurat (Order of Excellence) (military) – the nation’s highest peacetime distinguished service award – for his command during the air battle on the night of May 6-7 and Marka-e-Haq.

“You brought the air force’s motto, ‘second to none’ to reality,” the citation read. “The president awards you the Hilal-i-Jurat for your unshakeable courage, military prowess and undefeatable patriotism.”

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf was also awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for “making Pakistan’s naval defence a reality and forcing the Indian Navy to withdraw.

“For your service in Pakistan’s naval defence, you are awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.”

Meanwhile, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was also awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (military) for “performing the role of an advisor on military affairs during the difficult days of Marka-e-Haq.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz – Pakistan’s highest civilian honour – for “exposing India’s one-sided diplomatic attacks on the international stage and presenting Pakistan’s stance to the world to ensure regional peace”.

According to state broadcaster PTV News, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was also awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his “exceptional leadership and strategic contributions during the recent India-Pakistan war and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos”.

The broadcaster also reported that Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for “effectively and successfully presenting the national narrative on an international level during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

“During the tense situation between Pakistan and India, Attaullah Tarar ensured complete coordination in the dissemination of information by civil and military institutions, successfully countering India’s propaganda and powerfully highlighting Pakistan’s stance on international forums,” PTV News wrote in a post on X.

Similarly, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for “using legal means to serve the nation and challenge the illegal suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, as well as the illegal killing of Pakistanis”, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was presented the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for “ensuring national unity and keeping the peace in the face of intense attacks on civilians”.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was presented the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for leading the delegation that travelled to New York, London and Brussels to present Pakistan’s stance at international fora.

The delegation members – Dr Musadik Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Khurram Dastigir, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Tehmina Janua and Jalil Abbas Jilani – were all awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence).

“For presenting Pakistan’s stance across the world against India’s one-sided narrative, the members of the diplomatic delegation are awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz,” the citation stated.

Rehman posted a photograph of herself with the award on X, writing, “Deeply grateful to [President Zardari] and [PM Shehbaz] for honouring me with my second civilian award today.

“Already have been humbled with the highest Nishan-i Imtiaz earlier in service to my motherland, Pakistan,” she wrote.

Awards were also conferred to personnel martyred during Marka-e-Haq by PM Shehbaz.