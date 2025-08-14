US vows to bolster Pakistan ties in congratulatory message on I-Day

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended felicitations on Independence Day of Pakistan.

In a message, Rubio appreciated Islamabad’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. He also reiterated President Donald Trump’s intention to explore “new areas of economic cooperation in critical minerals and hydrocarbons” between the two countries.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14,” Rubio added.

“We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis,” he further said.

The remarks from the top US diplomat come amid strengthening ties between Pakistan and the US.

Earlier this week, the US officially designated the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Majeed Brigade Group as terrorist organisations.

According to a statement from the US State Department, the BLA had already been listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group in 2019.

The group claimed responsibility for suicide attacks at Karachi Airport and in Gwadar in 2024.

In 2025, the BLA also took credit for hijacking the Jaffar Express, an attack that left 31 people dead and over 300 passengers taken hostage.

The State Department said adding these groups to the terror list is part of America’s firm resolve to fight terrorism, block financial and logistical support to militants, and deliver a major blow to the “Fitna al-Hindustan” network.