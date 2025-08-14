Four cops martyred, 7 injured in multiple militant attacks in KP

At least four police personnel were martyred and seven injured in multiple militant attacks across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the past 24 hours, including Peshawar, Upper Dir and Lower Dir, police said on Thursday.

Two coordinated assaults took place in Lower Dir’s Panah Kot area and on checkpoints in Upper Dir, targeting a police van and security posts, officials said.

Three police personnel were killed and six were injured in the Panah Kot attack, while one police officer was killed and another was wounded in assaults on the Lajbook and Shadas checkpoints.

According to police, attackers used heavy weapons, including rocket launchers, but were repelled in most areas.

In Bannu, motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire at the Khojari and Mazinga check posts, while in Charsadda, a suspected militant threw a grenade at the Turlandi Checkpoint.

Timely counterattack thwarted the attacks and prevented casualties in these incidents, said police.

In Peshawar, armed men targeted the Sakhi Pul and Nasir Bagh police posts, while the Tank City Police Station also came under fire.

All three attacks were repelled with the assailants fleeing under the cover of darkness, said police.

K-P Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed praised the force’s “readiness and bravery,” and vowed to root out terrorism.

The security forces have launched search operations in the affected districts.