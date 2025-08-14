Pak, China, Afghan FMs to meet in Kabul on Aug 20

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China are scheduled to convene in Kabul on August 20 for high-level trilateral talks aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, sources confirmed on Thursday.

The meeting will bring together Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. According to diplomatic sources, the primary focus will be on enhancing counterterrorism collaboration, expanding the scope of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, and discussing broader regional stability initiatives.

This will be the first formal trilateral meeting between the three countries since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. While Pakistan and China have maintained working relationships with the interim Afghan government, international recognition remains withheld, largely due to concerns over human rights, counterterrorism commitments, and inclusive governance.

The proposed expansion of CPEC – a multi-billion-dollar flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative – to Afghanistan has been under discussion for several years. Islamabad and Beijing believe Afghanistan’s integration into regional connectivity projects could provide much-needed economic opportunities and stability, while Kabul sees it as a way to break its economic isolation.

Sources indicate that counterterrorism will be a top priority in the Kabul talks. Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns over the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, which Islamabad says are being used to launch cross-border attacks.