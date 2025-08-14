Maryam Nawaz lauds Armed Forces for decisive response to Indian aggression

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their decisive response to the Indian aggression in the Marka-e-Haq and said that resounding victory elevated Pakistan’s stature on the global stage.

Addressing an event to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the chief minister also paid tribute to the courageous leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, commending his bold and resolute command.

She also praised the Pakistan Air Force, noting that its brave eagles shot down six Indian fighter jets.

“A new Pakistan has emerged on the world map after this historic victory against India,” Maryam Nawaz added. The chief minister also emphasised the nation’s unity, saying that we all stand as an impregnable wall for the sovereignty and defense of our country.

Maryam Nawaz vowed to combat divisive and disruptive mindsets and said, “We will win the war against those spreading chaos and discord in our nation.”

In her address, the chief minister also offered prayers for the protection of Pakistan and its armed forces.

“Our prayers are with our forces and our nation. May Allah safeguard Pakistan.” She also prayed for the martyrs, stating, “May Allah elevate the ranks of our martyrs.”

Loyalty To Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, expressed deep gratitude to Almighty Allah for blessing the Muslims of the Subcontinent with a dear homeland and the dignity of living in a free country.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, ” May Pakistan Live Forever! Alhamdulillah Rab-ul- Alemeen (Thanks to Allah Almighty).I extend my heartiest congratulations to the nation on its 78th Independence Day.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that we take immense pride in Pakistan being the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and once again express our profound gratitude on it. We deeply thank Allah Almighty for granting us victory in the Battle for Truth (‘Marka-i- Haq’). Pakistan is a shining lamp whose light brightens the whole world.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan is our pride, honour, and dignity. Without Pakistan, we are devoid of any identity and respect among the comity of nations. She highlighted, “On the eve of Independence Day, we pay tribute to Allama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam, and their illustrious companions.” She outlined,” While celebrating Independence, how can we forget the countless sacrifices of our heroic martyrs?”

She underscored,” On the eve of Independence Day, we as Pakistanis must hold ourselves accountable as Pakistan has given us immense respect and freedom, but what have we given to our country in return?” She expressed rejoice that the nation is awake and our brave soldiers vigilantly guard the borders and frontiers of our dear motherland.

She appealed to the parents to share with their children the stories of the freedom struggle and the protection of our national independence on this auspicious day. She emphasized,” August 14 is not merely a day to make celebrations but a day to renew our pledge of loyalty to our sacred land.”

She maintained,” By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan today stands tall among the comity of nations across the globe and is moving towards economic prosperity by leaps and bounds.” She vowed,” On this historic day, we reaffirm our solemn pledge to make our beloved homeland greater and stronger among the comity of nations in the world.”

‘Marka-i-Haq’ Monument

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a unique and innovative initiative, and announced that Punjab will have a ‘Marka-e- Haq’ Monument, Park, and a Museum dedicated to the Battle of Truth (‘Marka-e- Haq’). A special ceremony was organized at the Expo Centre to introduce the project, where the Chief Minister formally unveiled it.

The veteran musicians’ orchestra presented national songs with emotional melodies. The Chief Minister sat among the veteran musicians and applauded their performance.

To celebrate the Independence Day and the Battle of Truth(‘Marka-i-Haq’), national songs were presented, including may Punjab and Pakistan live long forever (‘Shala Wasda Rave’ Punjab, Pakistan). The soulful and enthralling voice of famous singer Sahir Ali Bagga, captivated the whole gathering in the ceremony.

A special musical film about the Battle of Truth (‘Marka-i- Haq’) was screened, along with an informational documentary on the (‘Marka-i-Haq’) Monument, Museum, and Park was presented in the event.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally met the ministers and other participants. Diplomats from friendly countries, provincial ministers, and senior military as well as civil officials attended the ceremony.