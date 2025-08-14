Pakistan may move UNSC against BLA, affiliate

After securing a major diplomatic win in Washington, Pakistan is expected to bring before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) a request to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its armed wing, the Majeed Brigade, as terrorist organisations. The United States designated the Majeed Brigade as a terrorist group late on Tuesday, while the BLA had already been listed in 2019 – a diplomatic triumph that could significantly bolster the morale of Pakistan’s security forces as they prepare to intensify operations against these groups. The Majeed Brigade, the deadliest affiliate of the BLA, is notorious for employing suicide bombings – an uncommon tactic among secular militant groups – and has even deployed female bombers to target military convoys and installations. A diplomatic source told The News that Pakistan intends to raise the issue at the UNSC, emphasising that there is no better moment than now, following Washington’s designation. Pakistan’s position as vice-chair of the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee enhances its influence and access to key decision-makers. However, the source cautioned that such processes are time-consuming, and immediate action should not be expected.