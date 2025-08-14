Google marks Pakistan’s 78th birthday with flag-themed doodle

Google marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a special Doodle showcasing the national flag in a sleek minimalist design, reflecting the country’s spirit of unity and pride while continuing its tradition of honoring national milestones through creative artwork. According to media channels, Google’s latest Doodle serves as a heartfelt salute to Pakistan’s rich heritage and the unwavering spirit of its people. Tech giant Google, renowned for crafting imaginative doodles to commemorate cultural and social occasions globally, has unveiled a special illustration to honour Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day. This year’s Doodle showcases Pakistan’s iconic green flag with the crescent and star fluttering against a wide, open sky a powerful symbol of national pride and the enduring spirit of freedom. The design has captured global attention and contributed to the celebratory atmosphere across the country. Google’s Independence Day Doodles often highlight a nation’s rich culture and heritage. For 2025, the spotlight is on the waving flag, representing unity, resilience and patriotism. Since 2011, Google has been commemorating Pakistan’s Independence Day with customized Doodles, beginning with a green-themed illustration featuring the crescent, star, and Minar-e-Pakistan.