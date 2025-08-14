Memon congratulates Bilawal on receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on receiving the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, stating that this honor recognizes his unparalleled services to Pakistan.

He said this honor is a source of pride for every Pakistani who wishes to see the country’s honor and dignity upheld in the world.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto defeated India on the diplomatic front and exposed the regional aggression of the Modi government, which is commendable.

He said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s clear and vigorous diplomacy conveyed to the world that Pakistan seeks peace but will not compromise on its national interests and dignity.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said this achievement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is not only a recognition of his personal services but also adds a golden chapter to Pakistan’s diplomatic history.

He said Bilawal Bhutto presented Pakistan’s stance at international forums with courage, reason, and tolerance, exposed the ugly face of India, and showcased to the world a peaceful, progressive, and positive Pakistan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s position at the international level was not only heard but also positively acknowledged. He added that through youthful leadership and a modern diplomatic vision, Bilawal Bhutto played a key role in improving Pakistan’s image.

Governor KP

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on being conferred the country’s highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Kundi said the award was a recognition of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s outstanding diplomatic achievements and his effective presentation of Pakistan’s positive stance on peace and brotherhood at both regional and global levels.

He added that the conferment of Nishan-e-Imtiaz by President Asif Ali Zardari on his son was a matter of great pride for both father and son, saying that the spirits of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would surely be pleased and content on this occasion.

Governor Kundi further said that President Asif Ali Zardari, the Bhutto family, and the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party also deserved congratulations on this prestigious honor.