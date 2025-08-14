2nd PERIODIC REPORT TO THE COMMITTEE AGAINST TORTURE: Sindh govt holds interactive consultative session

A highly interactive and result-oriented consultative session was held at a local hotel here in Karachi on the List of Issues in relation to Pakistan’s Second Periodic Report to the Committee Against Torture (CAT). The session, organized by the Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, brought together senior representatives from federal and provincial institutions, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and civil society.

The event was graced by Rajvir Singh Sodha, Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Human Rights, Government of Sindh, who delivered impactful concluding remarks, reaffirming Sindh’s zero-tolerance stance on torture and commitment to exceeding treaty obligations.

He commended the proactive steps taken under Sindh government’s leadership, including the operationalization of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, prison reforms and victim support services.