Minister, advisor extend congratulations to nation on I-Day

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, commemorated as the “Battle of Truth,” Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation. In his statement, he said that this day stands as a symbol of national unity, patriotism, and renewed commitment.

He remarked that due to the spirit of the “Battle of Truth” and Operation Bunyan Mursus, the people are witnessing a renewed atmosphere of love for the homeland and determination for progress. Independence Day reminds us of the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers, whose efforts turned the dream of a free and sovereign nation into reality. The everlasting sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered.

Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi emphasized that for Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and stability, we must work together in unity. National unity is our greatest strength, and the younger generation must adopt education, hard work, and honesty as guiding principles of their lives. He reaffirmed that making Pakistan a strong, prosperous, and peaceful country is our national mission. Highlighting the victory of the “Battle of Truth,” he said it proved that with unity and faith, even the greatest obstacles can be overcome. Paying tribute to the armed forces defending the homeland, he said the Pakistan’s armed are the pride of the nation. He concluded by pledging that on this day, we commit to utilizing all our abilities to make Pakistan a strong and sovereign state, and prayed that Allah Almighty may forever preserve Pakistan’s independence, security, and sovereignty.

Advisor

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day “Battle of Truth”, Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination & Cooperative Department, Sardar Ehsaan Ur Rehman Mazari, extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation. He said that today’s celebrations are dedicated to the martyrs and war veterans who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the motherland.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s recent historic victory in “Operation Bunyan Marsous” against India is a testament to the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces and a true reflection of the nation’s unity, sacrifice, and resilience. “This triumph not only sent a clear message to the enemy but also made every Pakistani’s head rise high with pride,” he said.

Sardar Mazari stated that the countrywide “Battle of Truth” Independence celebrations, ongoing since 1st August, are proof that the Pakistani nation stands united and resolute in the face of any challenge. He emphasized that for Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and defense, the nation must continue with the same spirit and unity. He added that only those who have sacrificed truly understand the value of freedom. “I pay tribute to our forefathers and martyrs of the freedom movement, whose sacrifices enabled Pakistan to emerge as an independent state,” he said. In conclusion, he praised the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that they have always proven the country is in safe hands.