Mayor Karachi cuts I-Day cake with journalists

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the Karachi Press Club where he hoisted the national flag and cut the Independence Day cake alongside journalists. During a meeting with media professionals, he held detailed discussions on the city’s development projects. He announced that the Karimabad Underpass will be inaugurated on September 30, the Korangi Causeway Bridge on November 15, and Shahrah-e-Bhutto up to Kathore on December 31. He also mentioned the upcoming inauguration of the Gutter Baghicha Water Treatment Plant, which will supply water to the city’s industries, highlighting that the functioning of industries is essential for Karachi’s economic stability.

Notable attendees at the event included Member National Assembly Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Press Club President Fazil Jamili, General Secretary Sohail Afzal, Joint Secretary Mudasir Ahmed, senior journalists Tahir Aziz, Shahid Mustafa, Sohail, Qazi Asif, Arbab Chandio, Naimat Khan, Suleman Saadat Khan, national cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed, and other distinguished personalities.

Mayor Wahab also discussed several ongoing projects, including the New Hub Canal, Shahrah-e-Bhutto, and TP-1, stating, “We are committed to work and have a clear vision.”

He emphasized the vital role of media in strengthening democracy and public awareness, calling it the backbone of the democratic process. He added that all possible measures are being taken to ensure Karachi’s development and to improve public services, and these efforts will continue in the future as well.

The Mayor noted that the media not only highlights public issues but also plays a guiding role in policymaking. A well-informed media acts as an effective bridge between the public and the government. He welcomed constructive criticism and suggestions from the media for the city’s betterment. Municipal institutions, he said, are working diligently to transform Karachi into a modern, secure, and well-equipped city, with transparency, accountability, and performance as the foundation for delivering improved services to citizens.

He assured the journalists of Karachi Press Club of his full cooperation and briefed them on the ongoing initiatives for the city’s improvement.