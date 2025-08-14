Sindh University marks I-Day with national fervour

The University of Sindh, Jamshoro celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a series of events, including a flag-hoisting ceremony, speeches on national unity and tree plantation drives, reflecting a deep sense of patriotism and social responsibility.

The day began with a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony at the university’s Hyder Bux Jatoi Pavilion, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati. He was joined by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, deans, syndicate members, teachers, officers, employees and students.

The national anthem resonated across the campus as attendees paid tribute to the country’s freedom struggle.

A disciplined parade by the police and university security personnel added grandeur to the occasion, symbolizing the nation’s strength and unity.

Addressing the gathering under the theme “Ma’arke-e-Haq and Bunyan-Al-Mursoos”, Dr. Khoumbati reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

“The struggle for Kashmir’s freedom is inseparable from Pakistan’s own journey of independence,” he declared.

Highlighting the role of technology in modern progress, the VC urged students to embrace IT as a tool for national advancement.

“Nations leading in technology dominate the world. Our armed forces have already harnessed advanced systems—now it is the youth’s turn to drive Pakistan forward in this digital era,” he maintained.

Reflecting on the value of independence, Dr. Khoumbati remarked, “We are blessed to live freely under Pakistan’s flag while many nations endure conflict. This liberty is a sacred trust,” The VC said.

He praised students for their passionate speeches on patriotism and encouraged them to advocate for Kashmir and national unity in their communities.

Following the ceremony, the VC, along with faculty members and students participated in a tree-planting campaign at the university’s Miyawaki Forest, reinforcing the commitment to environmental sustainability.