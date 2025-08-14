Flag hoisting, plantation at sepa, Green Sindh pledge renewed

On the occasion of Marka-e-Haq and Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the head office of the Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA). Led by SEPA Director General Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, the national flag was hoisted at the SEPA complex, followed by a tree plantation activity in which Mr Phulpoto, Additional Secretary Fatima Bashir, and Special Secretary Ayan Bhutto planted saplings to reaffirm their commitment to a “Green Sindh.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Phulpoto said that adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle on Pakistan’s Independence Day was the greatest gift one could give the country. Environmental protection, he stressed, was the national duty of every citizen, while the conservation of natural resources was a valuable asset for future generations. He added that SEPA marked every national day in a unique way to promote environmental awareness.

To mark the celebrations, the SEPA complex was decorated with striking green illumination, with both the exterior and interior adorned in a special green theme. Colourful lights and green flags further enhanced the ambience.

Mr Phulpoto said the green lighting symbolised hope, prosperity and sustainable development, adding that the initiative aimed to promote tree plantation, reduce air pollution, and encourage the conservation of natural resources. A large number of citizens visited to witness the lighting display as chants of “Green Sindh, Clean Sindh” echoed through the air.