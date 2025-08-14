Three killed, 80 injured in Karachi jubilation firing incidents

In a bizarre turn of events, three persons, including an eight-year-old girl, lost their lives and over 80 sustained injuries when unruly celebrators, despite a stern police warning, resorted to firing in the air in jubilations during Independence Day festivities. Police rounded up 20 suspects with arms and bullets from different areas in operations against those involved in celebratory firing. The injured were admitted to hospitals, with some of them in a critical condition. According to rescue sources, the moment the clock struck 12am, the city resounded with firing and fireworks. In Azizabad Block-8, an eight-year-old girl lost her life when a stray bullet hit her. She died before being rushed to hospital. In Korangi, a man fell victim to firing in the air. He was identified as Stiffen. He was on his way when a stray bullet killed him.