Three dacoits killed in encounter with CCD in Faisalabad

Three wanted dacoits were killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Faisalabad. According to details, the CCD officials, namely Siddique Cheema, Iram Shah, Umar Sarfaraz Warraich and Ali Ikram cordoned off the Abbaspur Road. They signaled 10 people mounted on motorcycles to stop. But the motorcyclists, instead of stopping, opened fire at the CCD personnel. This led to an encounter in which three dacoits were injured. They were shifted to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries. The deceased were identified as Akhtar, Wasim and Fareed. According to the CCD officials, the deceased were involved in several dacoities. The officials added that the dacoits would commit robberies even during the daylight and would kill people if they offered resistance. The bodies were shifted to a mortuary, while a manhunt was launched for the arrest of fleeing dacoits.