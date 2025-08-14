UOL holds I-Day celebrations

The University of Lahore in Lahore held a grand ceremony on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day and the battle of Haq (truth), where after the flag hoisting, tribute was paid to the Pakistan Army for defeating the enemy in the Pakistan-India war.

Chairman of the Board of Governors Owais Rauf, Deputy Chairman Uzaair Rauf, Rector Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Director Security and Transport Tahir Mansoor, Dean Faculty of Languages and playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed, and other faculty members and university staff attended. Ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the flag hoisting by Chairman Owais Rauf, Deputy Chairman Uzaair Rauf, and Rector Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf.

Chairman Owais Rauf praised the bravery of the Pakistan Army in the Pakistan-India war, stating that within a few days, the army accomplished a remarkable feat.