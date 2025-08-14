RUDA celebrates Marka-e-Haq, 78th Independence Day

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Thursday held a vibrant Marka-e-Haq Independence Day ceremony with full zeal and zest, showcasing unwavering patriotism and dedication to the development and progress of our great nation.

The event was attended by RUDA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Janjua, the head of the departments and their entire workforce, along with Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza and Former DG WCLA Kamran Lashari, as they came together to commemorate this auspicious occasion. The ceremony resonated with the spirit of freedom, unity and shared commitment to the growth and prosperity of our beloved country.

In this connection, flag hoisting ceremony was held along with cake cutting and tree plantation activity in RUDA headquarters. It provided a unique platform for employees to express their love for the nation while reaffirming their dedication to the authority’s mission of building a sustainable urban environment that enhances the quality of life for all citizens.