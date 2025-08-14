CBD Punjab holds ‘Ride For Unity’

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervor, hosting a vibrant Bicycle Ride for Unity, flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony. All the celebrations are being conducted under the theme of Marqa E Haq and Raho Sar Buland CBD Punjab theme for 2025.

The celebrations began with a special cycling event on CBD Route 47, named “Ride for Unity”, symbolizing national solidarity. Cyclists from local cycling clubs of Lahore, including men, women, and children, participated enthusiastically. The ride commenced from CBD Punjab Business Centre and concluded at CBD Punjab Quaid District. At the finish point, a flag hoisting ceremony and cake cutting were held, further enhancing the spirit of unity.

The Ride for Unity was graced by Chief Operating Officer (COO) CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, as the chief guest. Addressing the participants, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the nation, stating, “CBD Punjab’s Unity Ride reflects the essence of national cohesion. Seeing patriotic Pakistanis, filled with love for their country, is truly heartening. We must continue to uplift Pakistan through our character and work. CBD Punjab and its team are playing a pivotal role in the country’s development.”

Later in the day, CBD Punjab held its official Independence Day ceremony at the CBD Punjab Complex. The event was attended by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Finance Ali Nazeer Malik, Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Director Business Development & Investment Relations Ali Waqar Shah, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Finance Mansoor Syed, Director Procurement Jawad Ahmed, Director HR & IT Palwasha Mengal, along with senior officials and staff members of CBD Punjab.