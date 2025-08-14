NBP marks 78th Independence Day

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and pride. The event brought together NBP’s leadership, employees and their families for a day filled with patriotic spirit.

Festivities included the hoisting of the national flag, singing of the national anthem, and a cake-cutting ceremony at the NBP headquarters. This year, the national anthem was made even more special as children from the Deaf Reach School joined in using sign language. Their participation was a powerful reminder that patriotism goes beyond words; it is about unity, inclusion, and love for the country in every form.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President, NBP, said: “Independence Day is a time to honor the resilience, courage, and determination of our people. We take immense pride in our country’s achievements and remain dedicated to playing our role in its economic and social progress. This day is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who fought for Pakistan’s independence and to renew the commitment to safeguarding the values and principles on which the country was founded.” “By facilitating access to financial services, developing entrepreneurship, and supporting sustainable growth, the bank aims at contributing meaningfully to building a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan for future generations,” he added.

As Pakistan marks 78 years of independence, National Bank of Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to contributing to the nation’s growth, prosperity, and unity. The celebration was a reminder of the sacrifices made by our forefathers and the responsibility we all share in building a better future for generations to come.