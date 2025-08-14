Lahore Corps Commander hosts Independence Day celebrations

The Lahore Corps Commander hosted grand celebrations to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, filled with patriotic fervor and national pride. The event was graced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as the chief guest. The celebrations featured stirring performances by children from the Army Public School, who sang national songs to resounding applause. Renowned poets also recited evocative verses dedicated to Pakistan, inspiring a renewed sense of unity and devotion to the motherland. The ceremony was attended by prominent provincial leaders and officials, including the Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Senior Member Board of Revenue, CCPO Lahore, Home Secretary, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Former Provincial Minister & President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad. A special flag-raising ceremony was held, symbolizing the nation’s resilience, unity and commitment to progress.The gathering reflected a shared dedication to safeguarding the ideals of Pakistan and working collectively for a prosperous future.