Preventable Crisis

Gilgit-Baltistan today faces a water crisis that lays bare the state’s negligence more starkly than any speech or statistic ever could. In August alone, official records confirm over 3,300 cases of acute diarrhoea and more than 500 cases of pneumonia, alongside outbreaks of typhoid and suspected cholera, all stemming from the collapse of clean drinking water supplies after last month’s floods.

Hospitals have been pushed beyond their limits, with private clinics staying open until the early hours because government facilities have neither the medicines nor the staff to cope.

Families are forced to pay extortionate rates for tanker deliveries, and those who cannot are reduced to drinking from contaminated streams, knowing full well the risks.

It goes without saying that scientists have warned for years that glacial lake outburst floods will increase in frequency and intensity as Pakistan’s northern glaciers melt.

Yet pipelines dating back decades, already corroded and overloaded, were left as they were, vulnerable to the first surge of water and debris. In Danyor, seven volunteers were killed in a mudslide while trying to repair one such channel, their sacrifice a reminder that it falls upon ordinary citizens to do the work that authorities should have ensured never became so perilous in the first place.

The water crisis is well documented: 40 per cent of all deaths are linked to unsafe water, and one in five citizens suffers from waterborne illness each year.

Yet GB suffers more acutely, both because of its exposure to climate-driven disasters and because of systemic marginalisation. Would Islamabad or Lahore be left without functioning water systems for weeks?

Gilgit-Baltistan is not an afterthought to Pakistan’s survival; it is the source of our rivers, the keeper of our glaciers, the guardian of our northern frontier. To neglect its people when they are most in need is to undermine the very foundations of the federation.

Ordinary Pakistanis cannot wait for another inquiry or another excuse. They need water that is safe, medicine that is available, and pipelines strong enough to withstand the floods that will surely come again. Until these measures are taken with urgency and transparency, Pakistan’s claims of progress will remain hollow. *