Balancing the Books of Earth

When humanity shifted from an economy based on balance to one driven by unrestrained exploitation, both environmental and financial crises began to emerge, making life increasingly difficult on planet Earth. This planet, endowed with abundant natural resources, was created to sustain human life and enable human well-being. In its original sense, economics could be understood as the judicious use of available resources-consuming them in a balanced and sustainable manner. However, this judicious use soon degenerated into selfish exploitation, transforming economics into a tool for personal gain rather than collective welfare (Egonomics).

Nature has sustained us for millennia; now, the time has come for us to care for it in return.

The world is reflecting the success of the a few individuals who have amassed wealth and resources, like many media Mughals but no body attempts to find how man sources of the earth have been utilized and what could be the aftereffects. For example, everyone is enjoying the uses of artificial intelligence, but no one realizes what sources of the earth are consumed by the AI on its normal functioning. The same is the case with electric vehicles which need batteries made from the precious metals of the earth. By exploiting these resources of the world, the humanity over all should have benefitted from but in reality, a few individuals have owned the fruit of these resources and technology. In fact, while the capitalists amass wealth, but they never unfold the exploitation of the resources and the bad aftereffects. This is the best example of egonomics which can be rectified if these individuals are either stopped from their greed or they must be sufficiently charged to contribute for the restoration of the environment.

Over time, powerful individuals and groups came to believe that Earth’s resources existed for their exclusive benefit. They exploited these resources excessively to amass wealth, leading to rapid depletion. As a result, the original purpose of economics to ensure the fair and sustainable use of resources, collapsed under the weight of greed. This exploitative mindset has produced a dangerous imbalance between resource availability and resource consumption. The consequences are now visible: seas are polluted, the land and air are contaminated, global temperatures are rising, and the oxygen content and other vital atmospheric elements are under threat. Without urgent intervention, human survival on Earth may soon become precarious. To counter this trajectory, we must embrace a new paradigm-eco-nomics. Eco-nomics is an attitude rooted in respect for the environment and the responsible stewardship of Earth’s resources. Its goal is not merely survival, but the sustainable and harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature. To achieve this, we must look back to periods in history when human consumption was in equilibrium with nature’s regenerative capacity. This balance must be restored so that the use of resources is directly linked to their replenishment, maintaining harmony rather than exhausting the planet.

If we succeed in re-establishing this synchronization, we can ensure not just the longer survival of humanity but a healthier and more fulfilling existence. Without such an approach, rising temperatures will trigger destructive environmental phenomena, threatening food security, water availability, and overall planetary health. Eco-nomics also calls for a shift from individualistic exploitation to collective benefit. Just as members of a family or community share resources equitably and care for one another’s needs, humanity as a global community must distribute resources fairly. Hoarding resources in one region while others suffer scarcity fosters inequality and fuels environmental degradation which might be called ego-nomics. Instead, resources must be transported and shared according to need, ensuring justice and sustainability.

Admittedly, transitioning from today’s exploitative systems to eco-nomics will not be easy. The scale of overconsumption is vast, and reversing this trend entirely may be impossible. However, certain measures remain within our reach. Technological advancements can be leveraged to address climate change, restore ecosystems, and develop renewable energy solutions. The Earth’s capacity to produce food must be replenished, freshwater sources safeguarded, and biodiversity, especially pollinators, protected from harmful chemicals and pollutants. To achieve this, we need not only a cultural shift from consuming excessively to consuming efficiently. Maximum emphasis should be on the production of reuseable and recyclable and by reducing the long supply chains through a shift in focus on the local and regional production and consumption. Education and policy must work hand-in-hand to ensure that environmental stewardship is not an afterthought but a core societal value.

Ultimately, this transformation requires a moral shift. Humanity must restrain its greed and cultivate a relationship of harmony with nature. Nature has sustained us for millennia; now, the time has come for us to care for it in return. If we fail, we risk entering an irreversible danger zone, where extinction becomes not a distant possibility but an imminent reality. Given the rarity of habitable planets in the universe-and the current impossibility of mass migration to other worlds, Earth remains our only viable home. Protecting it is not an option; it is an imperative. The time for adopting eco-nomics is not in some distant future, it is now.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan.