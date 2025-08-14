The Spirit of Independence!

The 14th of August is a day of profound significance for Pakistanis worldwide as it marks the Independence Day of Pakistan. It was a culmination of relentless efforts, visionary philosophy and a resolute struggle led predominantly by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Their combined ideological and political legacy, founded on the Two-Nation Theory, laid the foundations for the creation of Pakistan as a sovereign nation.

Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal articulated the idea that Muslims and Hindus in the Indian subcontinent constituted two distinct nations with each deserving the right to self-determination. His 1930 Allahabad address emphasised the need for a consolidated Muslim state as the ultimate destiny for Muslims in India. It embedded the cultural, religious and socio-political distinctiveness of Muslims as a nation.

Pakistan stands poised to translate its abundant potential into sustained success and dignity on the world stage.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah then carried this vision forward with a steadfast political campaign, emphasising that India was not a monolithic nation but a subcontinent with deep-rooted differences between Muslims and Hindus. Their fight for a separate homeland was to protect the Muslim identity, heritage and political rights. These were the ideals that culminated in the creation of Pakistan on 14th August 1947. This Two-Nation Theory not only justified the demand for Pakistan but also crafted its ideological soul, a beacon for millions who sought freedom and dignity under its flag.

78 years later, Pakistan stands at a promising crossroads of prosperity, witnessing pivotal developments across economic, infrastructural, digital and geopolitical spheres. Economically, Pakistan is seeing cautious but tangible growth with the GDP projected to reach $411 billion, which represents the growth of 2.7% in 2025. This stabilisation reflects ongoing financial reforms and a more welcoming environment for foreign direct investment-with banking sector reforms being a key catalyst. Export figures are encouraging as well, with a 4.7% increase pushing exports to $32.1 billion, signalling growing trade dynamics. Foreign exchange reserves have remarkably surged by 54.5% and crossed $19 billion, reinforcing economic resilience.

Additionally, inflation is predicted to ease to around 5.1%, contributing to controlled living costs which is vital for economic sustainability. Pakistan’s vast natural wealth is emerging as a cornerstone of its future prosperity. The Saindak mineral project holds estimated minerals worth $300 billion, while the Reko Diq reserves boast about $100 billion in copper and gold deposits.

The discovery of around 500 million tons of lithium reserves marks Pakistan as a crucial player in the global rare-earth market. The country’s enormous energy potential is evidenced by the Thar coal reserves, capable of supplying 100,000 MW for over two centuries, alongside proven petroleum and gas reserves attracting considerable foreign investment. On the agricultural front, Pakistan continues to excel globally in cotton and milk production. Rapid digitalisation is reshaping the economy, with IT exports aiming for $4 billion in revenue and digital banking users soaring 120% to 65 million, all bolstered by over 180 government digitalisation projects under the Digital Pakistan initiative.

Infrastructure is undergoing a renaissance with new motorways enhancing nationwide trade connectivity. The operationalisation of Gwadar International Airport marks a strategic milestone, transforming Gwadar into a global logistics gateway critical for regional commerce and geopolitical influence. Sustainability is becoming central to Pakistan’s energy strategy, with solar power generation doubled to cover 24% of energy needs, edging the country closer to a clean energy future.

Tourism is flourishing as well, with over 4 million visitors in 2024, reflecting Pakistan’s growing attractiveness as a tourist destination. The military continues to be formidable, maintaining a top 15 global rank with nuclear deterrence, reinforcing Pakistan’s security and stability in a complex regional landscape. Pakistan’s location is enhancing its geostrategic profile through expanded roles in international alliances and the recent positive relations with the US.

14th August is not just a commemoration of independence but a celebration of Pakistan’s ongoing journey towards a confident, prosperous and dynamic nation, tirelessly working to fulfil the vision of its founding fathers. The legacy of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal continues to inspire a nation steadfast on the path of economic growth, social development and global prominence.

Pakistan stands poised to translate its abundant potential into sustained success and dignity on the world stage. As Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah profoundly said, “With faith, discipline and selfless devotion, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.”

May the spirit of independence continue to inspire every Pakistani to pursue progress, unity and resilience towards a brighter future for our beloved nation!

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at [email protected]