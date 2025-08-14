Planting mangrove forests

Mangroves for carbon credits are being planted successfully east of Karachi’s Port Qasim Channel. This is in the Eastern Delta. Funds are available for this stage of the process. However

These mangrove plantations need to be monitored, nurtured, protected and dying saplings replanted. If this happens, only then perhaps, somewhat more than only 30 percent of the planted will grow into a community of trees, into mangrove forests. This will take a few decades. The environment will only benefit if these forests can grow and mature. Additional funds are required to pay for manpower, technical skills, fuel for boats and independent monitoring organisations, to oversee this critical activity. These independent organisations are as of yet to be identified and, funds to pay for their services are yet to be allocated. This is not visible in any financial plan or plantation drive.

A publicised plantation drive and a ledger of accounts recording the number of seedlings put into the ground is just the starting steps of a viable, truly environmentally friendly and sustainable project.

The success of mangrove replantation depends on the growth of saplings into intertidal forests. A publicised plantation drive and a ledger of accounts recording the number of seedlings put into the ground is just the starting steps of a viable, truly environmentally friendly and sustainable project. But without effective follow-up which effort can become effective and self sustaining?

We see publicity about the Carbon Credit Market, and of the effort and the push towards planting of mangroves. This has also become a popular and valuable effort of Corporate Social Responsibility. Images of photographs of happy faces of known good people, have taglines proclaiming their pride and role in helping mitigate climate change. The smiling faces are sometimes looking with visible pleasure at seedlings planted in city parks and terrestrial lawns. These mangrove seedlings are not placed where they can grow and thrive, ie. on lands that flood with salt sea water. Mangroves are intertidal, they need salt water and the diurnal (daily) tidal flow.

There are other photographs of colourfully, beautifully dressed local ladies, smiling as they plant mangrove seedlings. In the newspaper photograph I reference, they are squatting on a clay, non-saline riverine surface, which is parched, hard and cracked due to a lack of water. The image shows them placing plastic covered tubes of soil encasing Rizophora mucronata mangrove seedlings, the plastic sheet wrapper around the plant still intact. The one focused upon in the photograph is alongside many more visible that are already planted into the ground with their wrappings intact

These images are provided as proof, a certificate towards successful plantation project delivery, a reference to the give back towards environment and society. The base intent may be laudable. But was this a misinformed act or misperceived action? The right questions need to be asked by participants and observers. The answers are readily available and, need to be sought by all, especially governmental and nongovernmental institutions, large corporations, small businesses, and most certainly individuals.

Planting of mangroves is important. But without a willingness to understand the botanical requirements of an obligate halophyte; the mangrove, and the ecosystem it will grow in, this effort to contribute to fighting global warming can only be seen as green washing, or well intentioned ignorance. At times it is just the ticking of boxes on corporate or institutional forms.

Protected, maintained, nature reserves are desperately needed The Indus River Delta spans about 6000 Km. square. About 93 percent of this is in the eastern delta. It is an arid delta. Some parts here are slated for replantation, but sweet water is scarce and growth of mangroves here is consequently slow.

The remaining 7 percent is the western delta, these are the Islands near Karachi. Because of the outflow of waste water from our coastal cities the growth of mangroves is fast in the western delta. However here the mangrove trees are being cut. Till recently canopy heights on Khiprianwala and Bundal Island were above 50 feet. The tall trees and canopies I photographed in 2012 are gone and the current height of mangroves on these Islands is now only in the range of 20 to 25 feet. In 2021, due to the disturbance and sound of chainsaws, flamingos migrated away from Bundal Island, and the Brahmini Kites left due to a lack of tall trees to nest on.

These low lying alluvial deltaic Islands made of shifting sands are slated for industrial and residential high-rise development. However in Bundal Island as one example, 60% of the land floods twice a day. A sea wall 13 feet above low tide level would be needed.

The 24 Km square area would have be filled with imported or dredged sand/ soil Mangrove roots hold the coastal alluvial soil in place, without their roots the shores erode quickly. Currents of the longshore drift, along our coast reshape these islands constantly. The sea walls if made would require constant rebuilding, many would require underpinning. The recurring costs of these structures and projects would not viable for Karachi or Pakistan.

Karachi has been blessed with islands of mangrove forests. Even if we just protect these from being cut and allow the seeds to propagate naturally, prevent the new growth from being trampled by camels and humans, then within a 15 year period we will have vast forests of oxygen producing mangroves upwind to Karachi.

This is still the time to push for and implement Marine Protected Areas, Protected Nature Reserves on our islands. Especially Bundal Island and Khiprianwala Island. Our beleaguered city of Karachi needs these forests to be here for ourselves and our children’s future.

Creating NATURE RESERVES on Karachi’s islands is imperative in the here and now.

Tariq Alexander Qaiser 14 August 2025.

The writer is an architect as well as an environmentalist