Oil prices stable ahead of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Oil prices were stable on Thursday as investors weighed the potential impact of the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit on Ukraine on Russian crude flows, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of “severe consequences” for Moscow if it does not agree to peace. Brent crude futures were up 49 cents, or 0.75%, at $66.12 a barrel by 1303 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 51 cents, or 0.81%, to $63.16. Both contracts hit their lowest levels in two months on Wednesday after bearish supply guidance from the U.S. government and the International Energy Agency (IEA). Trump on Wednesday threatened “severe consequences” if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not agree to peace in Ukraine. The U.S. president did not specify what the consequences could be, but he has warned of economic sanctions if the meeting in Alaska on Friday proves fruitless. Trump has threatened to enact secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian crude, primarily China and India, if Russia continues its war in Ukraine. “The uncertainty of U.S.-Russia peace talks continues to add a bullish risk premium given Russian oil buyers could face more economic pressure,” Rystad Energy said in a client note.