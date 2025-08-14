Duplantis to promote World Athletics Ultimate Championship

World Athletics announced last year it would hold the global championship as a grand conclusion to the 2026 season. It will then take place every two years

Pole vault sensation Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis said he was excited to be part of the growth of athletics after the two-time Olympic champion was handed an ambassadorial role for next year’s inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

World Athletics announced last year it would hold the global championship as a grand conclusion to the 2026 season. It will then take place every two years. In a statement, World Athletics said Duplantis had been named ‘Star Athlete’ for the event. The governing body added that the pole vaulter would be among the “key collaborators pursuing their cultural passions outside of athletics in music, fashion, art, on-screen, who will promote the new global season-ending championship.” The event will take place in Budapest with a record $10 million in prize money on offer. Gold medallists will each receive $150,000 as part of what the sport’s world governing body has described as the richest prize pot ever in the sport.

Duplantis won his second world title in 2023 in Budapest. He also broke his own pole vault world record there for a 13th time on Tuesday, soaring 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Swede said he was hoping to set a new world record during the Ultimate Championship.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make sure that the spotlight shines on athletics and the Ultimate will light up Budapest,” the 25-year-old added.

“I have great memories of winning world gold two years ago and remember the incredible atmosphere inside the stadium that night. It would be a dream to break the world record in front of a packed crowd next year.

“This event is set to showcase our sport like never before and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The championship is scheduled to take place over three evenings next year from September 11 to September 13.

Each session will last less than three hours, in a bid to capture the attention of global television viewers. The program will feature 26 individual events – 16 track and 10 field – and two relays, including the new mixed 4x100m.