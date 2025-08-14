Veteran actor’s daughter frontrunner to take over Vogue

Veteran actor Candice Bergen’s daughter Chloe Malle is reportedly a frontrunner to take over American Vogue, after Anna Wintour’s 37-year tenure as editor-in-chief ends.

As reported exclusively by a foreign publication, Chloe Malle, 39, the only daughter of Emmy and Golden Globe winner Candice Bergen, whom she shared with her first husband, French filmmaker Louis Malle, is currently associated with US Vogue in the capacity of an editor, and if things go well in the ‘final rounds’ of interviews, she will be appointed as the new head of editorial content, following Anna Wintour’s retirement.

According to the details, the star kid, who also interviewed Amazon boss’ wife, Lauren Sanchez, for the cover interview coinciding with their Venetian wedding, is in the running with Nicole Phelps, global director of Vogue Runway, the online platform of the international magazine, dedicated to its fashion shows.

However, if sources are to be believed, Malle is a favourite of the Vogue staff as well, and is shortlisted by Wintour and Condé Nast CEO, Roger Lynch, for the coveted position.

While the magazine has declined to comment on the matter at the moment, the buzz is that the new editorial head of Vogue US will be announced before the start of New York Fashion Week, which runs from September 11 through September 16.