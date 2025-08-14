Hania listed among top 10 most beautiful actresses in the world 2025

Pakistan’s entertainment star Hania Aamir grabs pedestal in the list of ten most beautiful actors of the world for 2025.

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) list of the Most Beautiful Actresses in the World 2025 is out and fans everywhere are excited.

This year’s list celebrates beauty, talent and influence, with stars from all over the world.

It includes one actress each from India, China and Pakistan, along with many other global favorites. These actresses are loved not just for their looks but also for their acting skills and the way they inspire people. IMDb looks at their career success, public influence and popularity, making this list more than just about beauty.

Mckenna Grace is the top name on IMDb’s Most Beautiful Actresses in the World 2025 list. She is an American actress who has impressed audiences with her acting in movies like Gifted and Ghostbusters: Afterlife and in the TV show The Handmaid’s Tale. People love her for her talent, confidence, and charming personality.

Kriti Sanon is the only Indian actress on the 2025 list, taking the #5 spot. This is her first time in the rankings, and she is placed above stars like Emma Watson and Ana de Armas. Kriti has won a National Award and is known for her style and strong acting. She will be seen next in Tere Ishk Mein and may also be part of Don 3 and Cocktail 2.

Hania Aamir makes Pakistan proud with her place in the top 10. She is known for her work in Urdu films and TV shows and she is loved for her charm and lively personality.

Dilraba Dilmurat is one of China’s most popular stars. She is a model, actress and singer, admired for her beauty and modern style.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Actresses 2025

1. Mckenna Grace — USA 2. Julia Butters — USA 3. Hania Aamir — Pakistan 4. Kriti Sanon – India 5. Nancy McDonie — USA/South Korea 6. Dilraba Dilmurat — China 7. Shailene Woodley — USA 8. Margot Robbie — Australia 9. Ana de Armas — Cuba/Spain 10. Emma Watson — UK