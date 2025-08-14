Beyoncé wins her first Primetime Emmy for ‘Beyoncé Bowl’

35-time Grammy winner is halfway to achieving the rare EGOT status as she received her first-ever Primetime Emmy Award for Netflix’s ‘Beyonce Bowl’.

As reported by foreign media, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter won her first Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming, for her NFL 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show, also dubbed as ‘Beyonce Bowl’, to take a step further towards her EGOT – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – status.

The ’16 Carriages’ singer shares her honour with fellow costume designers Shiona Turini, Erica Rice and Molly Peters, as well as supervisor Chelsea Staeball and workroom head Timothy White.

Notably, the first of her 11 Emmy nominations to be turned into an award was selected by a jury of peers, instead of through the traditional nomination and voting route. The trophy will be presented to Beyoncé and other winners during the Emmys’ Creative Arts Awards ceremony on September 7, a week before the 77th edition of the Primetime Emmys.

Besides this, Beyonce is also named in two of the four other Emmy nominations received by Netflix’s entertainment show, including Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, whose winners will be announced during the ceremonies next month.