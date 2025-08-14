Sanam Marvi issues legal notice to Karachi Arts Council head over Sukkur concert row

Renowned Pakistani folk singer Sanam Marvi has taken legal action against Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, accusing him of mistreatment and discriminatory behavior during a concert in Sukkur on August 10.

The event, part of a series organized by the Arts Council for the Sindh government to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day, featured prominent artists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asim Azhar, Bilal Saeed, Young Stunners and HAVI.

Marvi, who performed at a similar event in Hyderabad on August 8, claims she was deliberately prevented from performing at the Jinnah Municipal Stadium in Sukkur.

According to a legal notice issued on August 11 by Marvi’s lawyer, the singer faced significant obstacles in contacting the event organizers, who allegedly ignored her calls from 8:30 AM to 9:40 AM.

The notice suggests this was a deliberate act of discrimination against Marvi due to her Sindhi heritage, aimed at delaying her arrival.

Despite her efforts to reach the venue, including sending her brothers to assist, Marvi was reportedly left waiting outside for an extended period in view of fans, fellow artists and her band.

The notice further alleges that Shah physically pushed Marvi, used aggressive and abusive language and threatened to bar her from performing.

It describes his actions as a “gross affront” to her dignity as a celebrated folk singer and cultural icon, causing her significant emotional distress and reputational damage. Marvi is demanding a public apology from Shah and Rs 50 million in compensation for the harm caused. Failure to comply within seven days will result in civil and criminal proceedings, the notice warns.