Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song ‘Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad’ wins hearts

On the occasion of Independence Day, singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has released new patriotic song titled “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad” as part of Marka-e-Haq celebrations.

The song pays tribute to the spirit of the nation, the sacrifices of its people and the unwavering commitment to patriotism. It honours the eternal sacrifices of martyrs and expresses a pledge to defend the country until the last drop of blood.

In this musical tribute, the bravery of the nation and the heroism of its martyrs are vividly portrayed. It beautifully reflects Pakistan’s glory and the unity of its people, blending themes of courage, sacrifice and national pride.

Released by ISPR for Independence Day, the anthem serves as a symbol of sacrifice and a renewed pledge of loyalty to the homeland.