25 years on, Pakistanis remember Nazia Hassan

Twenty-five years have passed since the death of legendary pop singer Nazia Hassan. Her fans in Pakistan and abroad observed her 25th death anniversary on Wednesday. Iconic pop singer Nazia Hassan’s journey in the music industry began at a young age with the song “Aap Jaisa Koi…” which propelled her to international fame. Born on April 3, 1965, she rose to prominence through the widely popular Pakistan Television programme Sung Sung, becoming a household name during the late 80s. Her untimely death on Aug 13, a day before Independence Day, left the nation in grief. Nazia Hassan received numerous national and international accolades including Pakistan’s highest civil award – Pride of Performance. In 1980, Nazia made her singing debut with “Aap Jaisa Koi…” Her first album, Disco Deewane, released in 1981, became the best-selling Asian pop album of its time, reaching audiences in 14 countries. The iconic “Disco Deewane” became an anthem for the youth and was so groundbreaking that it even inspired a segment in Karan Johar’s 2012 film, Student of The Year. At the age of 15, Nazia Hassan became the first Pakistani singer to win an Indian Filmfare award in 1980.