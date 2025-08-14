Massive data breach hits Italian hotels

Tens of thousands of passport and ID scans from tourists have been stolen from hotel servers in Italy and are now for sale on the dark web, Italy’s digital agency confirmed. Officials reported that hackers targeted customer documents used during check-in, compromising sensitive personal data.

The breach involves nearly 100,000 high-resolution scans of passports, identity cards, and other documents. The perpetrator, using the name “mydocs,” claimed to have obtained the data through unauthorized access to hotel computer systems between June and August 2025.

At least 10 hotels across Italy have been directly affected by the cyberattack. However, authorities warned that the number could be higher as investigations continue. The exact locations of the targeted hotels have not yet been disclosed.

The hacker has been offering the stolen documents to potential buyers on the dark web, raising concerns over identity theft and other serious crimes. Cybersecurity experts are working to track the seller and prevent further data misuse.

Authorities cautioned that the stolen information could be used to create fake IDs, open fraudulent bank accounts, or conduct other illegal activities. They urged potential victims to monitor their financial accounts and report suspicious activity immediately.

Investigators are coordinating with law enforcement and cybersecurity teams to secure vulnerable hotel systems. Officials stressed the importance of stronger digital security measures to protect guests’ personal data and prevent similar large-scale breaches in the future.