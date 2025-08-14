Israeli strikes kill 17 in Gaza city

At least 17 people were killed on Thursday in Israeli air strikes as bombardment intensified in Gaza City, Gaza’s civil defence agency confirmed. The dead included six civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid. Officials said the Zeitun area has been under continuous attacks, making it dangerous for residents to leave their homes.

For the fourth day in a row, Israeli forces have carried out heavy raids in Zeitun, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. Civil defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal said they had received 28 distress calls since dawn, including reports of children killed. He added that artillery fire has trapped many families in the neighbourhood.

Local resident Maram Kashko reported losing several family members, including his nephew, his wife, and their children, in a strike. Their bodies were taken to Al-Ahli Hospital before being buried at the Sayyid Hashim cemetery. Witnesses said the bombardment has been relentless over the past three days, leaving widespread destruction.

On Wednesday, Israel’s military chief announced the approval of a new plan to free hostages and defeat Hamas. The strategy involves taking control of Gaza City and surrounding refugee camps, some of the most crowded areas in the territory. The war, now lasting more than 22 months, has left Gaza in severe devastation.

Extreme heat has worsened the humanitarian crisis for displaced people living in tents and makeshift shelters. Residents in Al-Mawasi camp described unbearable conditions, with no ventilation and drinking water heated by the sun. Many children are suffering from skin rashes due to the harsh weather.

Umm Khaled Abu Jazar, a mother of five in the camp, said the heat adds to their daily suffering. “We live in a nylon tent like an oven,” she explained. “There is nothing to cool us down, and we can’t escape this heat.”