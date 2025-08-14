Millions in Somalia face worsening hunger crisis

Somalia is facing a severe food security emergency, with an estimated 4.4 million people suffering from acute hunger, the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) confirmed on Thursday. The situation has worsened by 29 percent since earlier this year, driven by prolonged drought, violent conflict, and reduced humanitarian aid. Officials warn that without urgent support, the crisis could escalate further in the coming months.

The Horn of Africa nation continues to battle the extremist group Al-Shabaab, alongside armed clashes between federal forces and regional fighters. In recent weeks, fighting in the Gedo region of Jubaland has displaced 38,000 people internally and forced over 10,200 across the Kenyan border. These conflicts have also disrupted access to food, water, and health services in multiple areas.

Climate change has made Somalia one of the world’s most vulnerable countries, experiencing both the worst drought in four decades and unprecedented flooding within just the past five years. Currently, around 2.5 million people in northern Somalia face moderate to severe drought across 26 districts, with over 850,000 in the most critical zones.

The crisis has taken a heavy toll on children, with 1.7 million under the age of five acutely malnourished, including 466,000 in critical condition. Aid agencies warn that the combination of hunger, disease, and displacement could cause lasting damage to an entire generation.

Health services have been severely impacted, with reduced or suspended operations in 21 districts across nine regions due to conflict and aid funding cuts. The federal government has pledged $700,000 to assist drought-affected communities, but humanitarian groups say this is far from enough to meet urgent needs.

International aid to Somalia has been hit by foreign funding reductions, with recent cuts from the United States worsening the gap. Relief organizations caution that without immediate global support, millions could face starvation and the humanitarian situation could spiral out of control.