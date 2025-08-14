PM orders speedy completion of Islamabad technology park

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the under-construction Islamabad Technology Park on Thursday and expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress, directing authorities to accelerate work and complete the project within the original deadline. He stressed that no delays would be tolerated in a development of such national importance, as it is crucial for Pakistan’s technological advancement and economic growth.

Highlighting the park’s strategic importance, the prime minister stated that the facility must meet international standards in infrastructure and services to effectively support the country’s digital economy. He emphasized that a world-class environment would help foster innovation, attract foreign investment, and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global IT market.

During the briefing, officials informed the premier that the facility will include two basement levels, a ground floor, and nine upper floors, equipped with an incubation center, business support facilities, R&D labs, a Level III data center, and an auditorium. Additionally, parking for 1,200 vehicles has been planned to meet future demand.

PM Shehbaz underlined that the Technology Park will create thousands of jobs for young professionals, boost competitiveness in the IT sector, and promote sustainable economic growth. He said such projects would help bridge the digital divide while providing a platform for entrepreneurship, innovation, and research across various industries.

Calling for strict adherence to timelines, the prime minister directed all relevant departments to enhance coordination and submit regular progress reports to his office. He noted that completing this state-of-the-art project would not only benefit the IT industry but also pave the way for long-term national development.

The premier concluded by stating that the Islamabad Technology Park will serve as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward a modern, innovation-driven economy. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to providing full support for initiatives that harness the skills and potential of the country’s youth.