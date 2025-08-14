A leaked internal policy document reveals that Meta allowed its AI chatbots to create provocative and harmful content on sensitive topics such as sex, race, and celebrities. The 200-page “GenAI: Content Risk Standards” guide, approved by Meta’s legal and policy teams, outlined behaviors deemed acceptable when building AI systems for platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. These guidelines permitted controversial outputs, including flirtatious or romantic roleplay with children, generating false medical claims, and producing racist arguments under certain conditions.

Meta confirmed the document’s authenticity but removed sections allowing sexualized conversations with minors after questions were raised earlier this month. Company spokesperson Andy Stone admitted such interactions never should have been allowed and were inconsistent with official policies. However, he acknowledged that enforcement of these rules had been inconsistent. The company declined to share the updated policy, leaving some controversial provisions unchanged, such as rules allowing derogatory statements about certain racial groups if explicitly framed as fictional.

The leaked document also revealed that Meta’s AI systems were allowed to create false stories about public figures, including serious and damaging health rumors, as long as disclaimers stated the information was untrue. The standards permitted image generation based on sexualized requests for celebrities, offering humorous or unrelated substitutions instead of explicit content. One example included replacing a topless request for a famous singer with an image of her holding a large fish, marking the former as unacceptable.

In addition to sexual and racial content allowances, the policy permitted AI-generated depictions of non-lethal violence. For instance, the guidelines allowed images showing adults or even elderly people being punched or kicked, as well as children fighting, provided the scenes avoided excessive gore or fatal injuries. More graphic requests, such as impalement or disembowelment, were considered unacceptable. This framework raised concerns among experts about ethical standards and the moral implications of AI-generated harmful content.

Legal scholars noted that there is a clear ethical difference between allowing users to post problematic material and enabling an AI system to generate it directly. They questioned why a global tech company would sanction certain harmful narratives in its chatbot designs, particularly those involving racism or sexualized depictions of minors. The leaked document has intensified scrutiny over how technology firms set boundaries for artificial intelligence and the real-world risks these systems might pose when such limits are weak or inconsistently enforced.