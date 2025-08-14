Shaheens Thrash Bangladesh ‘A’ in T20 Opener

Pakistan Shaheens began their Top End T20 Series campaign in style, crushing Bangladesh ‘A’ by 79 runs at Darwin’s TIO Stadium, as strong batting performances and effective spin bowling sealed the win. The victory was built on a powerful top-order display, followed by disciplined bowling that dismantled the opposition in less than 17 overs.

Batting first, Shaheens set a commanding target of 227 for four in 20 overs. Openers Khawaja Mohammad Nafay and Yasir Khan gave a flying start with a rapid 118-run partnership in just over 11 overs, dominating the powerplay. Both scored brisk half-centuries, with Nafay smashing 61 off 31 balls and Yasir contributing 62 from 40 deliveries, striking boundaries all around the ground.

After the openers departed, Abdul Samad kept the momentum going with a blistering unbeaten 56 from 27 balls, which included five sixes. He shared a quick 36-run stand with skipper Muhammad Irfan Khan, who struck 25 off only 12 deliveries, ensuring the total crossed the 200-run mark with ease. Their aggressive hitting left Bangladesh ‘A’ chasing a steep target under the lights.

In reply, Bangladesh ‘A’ started positively despite losing a wicket in the first over, racing to 92 for one inside seven overs. However, left-arm spinner Maaz Sadaqat broke the dangerous second-wicket stand by dismissing Jishan Alam for 33, shifting the momentum back towards the Shaheens. The dismissal triggered a dramatic batting collapse.

From that point, the Shaheens’ bowlers tightened their grip. Spinner Faisal Akram took 3-19 while Saad Masood matched him with 3-30, dismantling the middle order. Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr added pressure with two wickets for 24 runs, ensuring Bangladesh ‘A’ were bowled out for 148 in just 16.5 overs. The disciplined attack left the opposition with no chance to recover.

With this dominant performance, Pakistan Shaheens have sent a clear message to their rivals. They will face the Scorchers in their second match on Saturday, 16 August, at the same venue, aiming to maintain their winning momentum.