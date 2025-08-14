Pakistani missions worldwide mark independence day with pride

Pakistani embassies and consulates across the globe celebrated the nation’s 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal, organising flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural performances, and community gatherings that highlighted the historical significance of the occasion. The events brought together diplomats, community leaders, and overseas Pakistanis, fostering unity and pride in the country’s heritage and achievements. Leaders also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the founding fathers and the resilience of the Pakistani nation in the face of challenges.

In Saudi Arabia, the Consulate General in Jeddah hosted a special ceremony at the under-construction Chancery building, led by Consul General Khalid Majid and attended by legendary cricketer Javed Miandad. Patriotic speeches, special messages from Pakistan’s leadership, and prayers for the nation’s prosperity marked the event. In Egypt, Ambassador Aamir Shouket highlighted Pakistan’s unity and resilience, particularly during Operation Bunyan-Al-Marsoos, while reaffirming support for Kashmir and Palestine and celebrating growing ties with Egypt in multiple fields.

In the United Arab Emirates, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi led the Abu Dhabi celebrations, praising the Pakistani diaspora’s contributions and unveiling an online passport and NICOP tracking system for improved consular services. The Dubai Consulate General, headed by Hussain Muhammad, held a separate ceremony featuring school performances, community engagement, and recognition of Pakistan’s recent achievements in national defence and diplomacy. Both missions expressed gratitude to the UAE for supporting record-breaking celebrations, including a gathering of 60,000 people in Dubai Expo City.

Bahrain’s embassy celebrated with a colourful event, including a flag-hoisting ceremony, documentary screening, and a photo exhibition on the struggle for truth during Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos. Pakistani community groups organised additional gatherings, which also attracted Bahraini citizens. The country’s leadership, including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, extended congratulations, while local newspapers published special supplements marking the day.

In Singapore, Charge d’Affaires Salman Mahmood led the Independence Day ceremony at Pakistan House, paying homage to the Pakistan Movement’s leaders and honouring the armed forces. The event featured prayers for national prosperity and solidarity with Kashmir, along with community participation in reaffirming loyalty to Pakistan’s founding principles. Similar celebrations worldwide reflected the unity of overseas Pakistanis, who pledged to continue contributing to the country’s economic and social development while strengthening its image abroad.